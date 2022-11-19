Moose's Evan Polei Suspended for One Game

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Evan Poleihas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Texas on Nov. 18.

Polei will miss Manitoba's game tonight (Nov. 19) at Texas.

