Comets Lose at Home to Americans, 3-2

Utica, NY. - As the Comets donned their throwback Devils sweaters in front of a raucous crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center, they stepped onto the ice against an opponent their defeated just a day earlier, the Rochester Americans. While the Comets managed to comeback a couple times during the contest, ultimately, a second period goal by Rochester was the difference. When the smoke cleared, the Comets were defeated 3-2.

Despite the energy flowing in the building, it was the Americans who scored first on a power-play goal by Aleksandr Kisakov at 5:31 putting his team up, 1-0. The Comets waited towards the end of the period as they built momentum with one chance after another. Finally, with a man-advantage it was Brian Pinho who scored his team leading 8thgoal at 19:07 from Nolan Foote and Andreas Johnsson. Tying the game at 1-1.

In the second period, the Amerks once again gained an advantage after Brendan Warren found the back of the bet at 8:12. As the period rolled on, the home team took advantage of a great line change to spring a breakaway. Nick Hutchison alluded the Americans defenseman and skated in all alone on the Rochester goalie, Michael Houser. Hutchison's wrist shot found its way in the cage at 14:27 tying the contest at 2-2. The goal was assisted by Sam Laberge and Brian Halonen. But, only a minute and one second later, Isak Rosen found a loose puck in front of Daws and slid it into the Comets goal at 15:28. The second period ended with the Comets trailing 3-2.

In the final period of regulation, despite the numerous chances and the late goaltender pull from the Comets, ultimately, the Amerks held Utica off the board. The game ended with the Comets losing 3-2 against their division rival.

Nico Daws stopped 21 of 24 while Houser turned aside 26 of 28. Both teams scored one power-play goal on three opportunities.

The Comets are back in action again on Wednesday night as they take on the Belleville Senators at the Adirondack.

