Crunch Defeat Senators, 5-4, for 1,000th Franchise Win

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history.

Tonight's victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win stopping 23-of-27 shots. Logan Flodell allowed four goals on 10 shots before being relieved by Antoine Bibeau halfway through the first period. Bibeau went on to turn aside 18-of-19, including a penalty shot attempt from Trevor Carrick.

Syracuse went 1-for-6 on the man-advantage, while Belleville was 2-for-7.

The Crunch opened scoring with four consecutive goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. Ilya Usau potted his first AHL goal at 4:52 to kick off scoring. Flodell made the save on Alex Barre-Boulet's one-timer, but Usau was in front of the net to send in the rebound. Just over a minute later, Daniel Walcott skated the puck down the right wing, deked around a defender and centered a pass for Jack Finley to backhand in. At 7:42, Carrick extended the lead with a slap shot from the point while on the power play before Shawn Element cut across the slot to redirect a pass from Darren Raddysh at 9:03.

The Senators finally responded at the 17:34 mark of the first period when Cole Reinhardt converted on the power play. Rourke Chartier then scored another power-play goal just 29 seconds into the middle frame to pull Belleville back within two.

Syracuse regained their three-goal lead at 6:19 when Walcott grabbed the puck along the end boards and wrapped around the net to stuff it in, but Belleville capitalized on a turnover at 13:10 and Brennan Saulnier made it 5-3 with a slap shot from the bottom of the left circle. The Senators came back within one with 41 seconds remaining in the second period off another power-play goal. Belleville won the faceoff in the left circle and set up Egor Sokolov for a wrister.

Syracuse held onto their one-goal lead through the final period to earn the win over Belleville. The Crunch return home to host the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The first period tonight was the Crunch's fourth four-goal period this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.