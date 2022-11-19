Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (5-4-1-2; 13 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (9-4-0-0; 18 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit UM-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. to face the Milwaukee Admirals. Milwaukee took a 6-1 decision from Iowa on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in the second of eight meetings between the two clubs this season. Saturday's game marks the fourth out of nine road games during the month of November for the Wild, who will play their remaining five over the next 11 days.

CONSECUTIVE CONTESTS

Excluding this weekend's games, Iowa will play in 20 back-to-back sets during the 2022-23 season, while Milwaukee will play in 19. The WIld and Admirals will square off in another back-to-back series on Jan. 20-21 at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa has gone 1-2-1-1 in the back end of consecutive games this season. Milwaukee has gone 3-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

THREE'S COMPANY

- The Wild are in the midst of their only three-in-three during the 2022-23 season

- Milwaukee will play a three-in-three from Mar. 17-19, 2023

- Iowa's last three-in-three came from Mar. 4-6, 2022, when the team won its first game at Grand Rapids before dropping the middle and final games to the Griffins and Wolves

ROAD WARRIORS

- Both Iowa and Milwaukee have fared better on the road this season

- The Wild have gone 1-3-1-2 at Wells Fargo Arena and are 4-1-0-0 on the road

- Milwaukee is 2-3-0-0 at home and 7-1-0-0 on the road

- Providence is the only remaining undefeated team on the road in the AHL (5-0-0-0)

American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

