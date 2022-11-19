T-Birds Flummoxed by Guzda, Checkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-6-0-3) generated numerous chances, but could not break through, falling to the Charlotte Checkers (8-4-1-1) by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

The visiting Checkers would crack the scoreless first period at 8:52 when veteran Gerry Mayhew deflected a Henry Bowlby backhander through Joel Hofer's equipment to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead. Riley Nash picked up a secondary helper on the game's opening tally.

Rookie Mack Guzda had the netminding assignment for the Checkers, and he responded admirably in the first period with 12 stops to show for his efforts. Hofer was flawless after the Mayhew tally, stopping eight of nine in the first frame.

The Thunderbirds made Guzda work even harder in the middle period, as Springfield had 12 of the first 14 shots in period two, including a half dozen on their first power play of the night alone. Despite all of that offensive zone time, Guzda and the Checkers successfully held down the fort, keeping the T-Birds off the board. Worse yet for Springfield, Zac Dalpe added a power-play goal for Charlotte on a redirection at 15:00 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Two Springfield power play chances came and went as the game trickled into the final five minutes. Hugh McGing would break up Guzda's shutout bid, redirecting a point wrister by Dmitri Samorukov under the goalie's legs, making it a 2-1 score with just 4:58 to go.

That would be as close as the Thunderbird would get, however. Former T-Birds Aleksi Heponiemi hit an empty net with 1:30 to play, and Lucas Carlsson followed with an empty-net tally of his own in the final seconds to make it 4-1 as a final score. Guzda finished his night with 33 saves, while Hofer turned away 20 on the night.

The Thunderbirds stay on home ice on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for a matinee matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the third of five straight home games for Springfield through Nov. 26.

