Hogs Head to Rosemont for Rematch with Wolves

Rosemont, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up the back-to-back I90 rivalry weekend against the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena tonight at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 6-6-0-1, 13 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 5-6-1-0, 11 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Buddy Robinson scored his fourth goal of the season at the BMO Center, and forward Luke Philp scored his ninth and tenth goals of the 2022-23 season against the Wolves on Friday night.

Chicago forward Vasily Ponomarev (4G, 1A) and forward Nathan Sucese (4G) found the back of the net against goalie Dylan Wells on Friday night.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 4-3 to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night. Forward Luke Philp marked two special teams goals. Defenseman Adam Clendening assisted on Buddy Robinson's fourth goal of the season. Goaltender Dylan Wells faced 32 shots from the Wolves and turned away 28.

Luke Is A Force

Forward Luke Philp tallied two goals last night in Rockford's 4-3 loss to the Wolves and now paces the Hogs with 10 tallies on the season. The fourth-year winger has scored in three straight games and has lit the lamp in five of his last six games totaling seven goals during that stretch.

Nothing Short About It

Philp's first tally Friday night marked Rockford's first short-handed goal of the season. The Hogs, however, gave up a shortie of their own when Nathan Sucese completed a masterful individual effort to bury the eventual game winning goal for the Wolves, the third short-handed goal Rockford has allowed on the season.

Familiar Foe

Tonight marks the fourth meeting on the young campaign between the IceHogs and Wolves, but first at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The next three meetings will be in Rosemont, as will six of the next eight head-to-head match ups. Tonight is also the back end of a home-and-home set between the rivals, the first of two on the campaign.

Second Period Surge

Rockford tallied the lone second period goal last night and it marked their league leading 22 second period goal on the season. After scoring just once in the second period through the first four games, Rockford now has 21 goals in their last 12 contests.

Hogs on the Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel (ECHL). Mitchell, 23, has played in three games with the IceHogs so far this season, registering five points (2G, 3A). He posted a four-point game (2G, 2A) in Rockford's 5-1 victory over the Grand Rapid Griffins on Wednesday. Weeks appeared in three games with the IceHogs and held a 1-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The IceHogs 4-1 win on November 5 against the Grand Rapids Griffins was Mitchell's first win in the AHL.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 4-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

86-69-10-5

