Belleville Sens Unable To Complete Comeback Against Syracuse

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Nikita Zaitsev on game day

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators' Nikita Zaitsev on game day(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-4 to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

After Syracuse forward Ilya Usau opened the scoring early in the first period, the Crunch quickly tallied three more unanswered times through Jack Finley, Trevor Carrick and Shawn Element to take a 4-0 lead at the 9:03 mark of the frame. Which prompted a goaltending change as Antoine Bibeau entered the contest to relieve Logan Flodell. Later in the stanza, Belleville got on the scoreboard when Cole Reinhardt notched his third of the campaign after he finished a feed from Philippe Daoust to make it 4-1 heading into the intermission.

Just 29 seconds into the second, Rourke Chartier found the back of the net on the man advantage. Syracuse responded after Daniel Walcott helped to extend the visitors' advantage. The Senators again showed their resolve while scoring continued as Brennan Saulnier and Egor Sokolov tallied to bring the score to 5-4 after forty minutes of play.

Despite a late push in the third, the Senators couldn't draw even in a scoreless final frame as the Crunch held on to secure the road victory.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/7 | Penalty Kill: 5/6

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 18 saves.

With his tally tonight, Egor Sokolov set a new franchise record for most career goals with 39.

Sokolov has four goals in his last three appearances.

Brennan Saulnier scored his first goal of the season.

Cole Cassels has four points in his last three games.

Jarid Lukosevicius notched his first point of the season.

Rourke Chartier extended his point streak to three straight.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "We were right there. We easily could have had a point, and It's unfortunate that really the first ten minutes cost us the hockey game."

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.