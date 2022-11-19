Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 In Weekend Opener Against Bears

HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack fell behind early and were unable to recover on Saturday night, dropping a 6-1 decision to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

Henrik Borgstrom extended the Hershey lead to 2-0 just 16:50 into the hockey game, snapping home his third goal of the season. Bobby Nardella expertly kept the puck in at the offensive blue line, eventually chipping it to fellow defenseman Aaron Ness. Ness then found Borgstrom, who maneuvered his way to the top of the slot with plenty of room to rifle home the eventual game-winning goal.

The Bears opened the scoring 9:50 into the hockey game, with Mason Morelli somehow finding a loose puck at the side of the goal during a scrum in front of Wolf Pack starter Louis Domingue. Morelli stuffed the puck home just before the net was knocked off for his second goal of the season. Despite a review, the goal would stand and give the Bears a lead they would not lose.

Borgstrom extended the lead exactly seven minutes later, while Garrett Pilon would further push it to three goals with just under two seconds to go in the frame. A puck bounced off the skate of Brandon Scanlin and right to Pilon, who quickly shot from a bad angle and beat Domingue over the shoulder at 19:58 for his second goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack would lift Domingue in favor of Dylan Garand at the start of the second period, but their fortunes would not change. Sam Anas deflected a Vincent Iorio shot home for his fourth goal of the season and the 100th of his AHL career 5:50 into the middle stanza to make it 4-0. Mike Vecchione would score a powerplay goal 3:20 later, taking a Mike Sgarbossa feed and beating Garand for his fourth goal of the year.

The Wolf Pack got on the board at 16:23, as Andy Welinski blasted his second goal of the season past the glove of Hunter Shepard to make it a 5-1 game. The Bears responded 3:23 later, however, scoring their second goal of the night in the final minute of a period. Hendrix Lapierre fired the puck from the near faceoff circle, and while Garand did get his stick on it, the puck completely crossed the line to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Wolf Pack settled things down in the third period, outshooting the Bears 9-7, but couldn't draw closer as Shepard shut the door.

The Wolf Pack and Bears will faceoff again tomorrow afternoon, right back at Giant Center at 4:30 p.m. Wolf Pack Pregame with Alex Thomas starts at 4:15 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack will return to the XL Center on Friday, November 25th, for a rematch with the Bears. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

