Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision to Milwaukee

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - It took overtime Saturday night to resolve a goaltending duel between the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals, with Kiefer Sherwood scoring the game-winner for Milwaukee at 1:26 of the extra frame. Hunter Jones had 26 saves for Iowa in the 2-1 defeat while Devin Cooley recorded 28 saves for Milwaukee.

The goaltenders owned the first period and kept the contest scoreless through 20 minutes, with Jones stopping 11 shots and Cooley turning aside 13. Jones provided the biggest save for the Wild with just over 13 minutes to play in the period when he denied Tommy Apap on the breakaway with the blocker.

Familiarity bred contempt for Iowa and Milwaukee in their second game in 24 hours as Turner Ottenbreit fought Apap in the first period. Brandon Baddock and Kevin Gravel squared off after a whistle midway through the second, which kicked off a skirmish between the other players on the ice.

Nick Swaney broke the deadlock with 4:11 remaining in the second period. After stepping out of the crease to clear the puck, Cooley whiffed on a clearing attempt, which allowed Swaney to deposit the puck into the empty net and give Iowa the 1-0 lead.

The Wild carried the 1-0 lead into the second intermission and led the Admirals in shots 25-16.

Milwaukee finally found the back of the net at 8:33 of the third period when Jachym Kondelik redirected a point shot by Marc Del Gaizo past Jones to equalize the score at 1-1.

Iowa and Milwaukee entered overtime tied at 1-1 with the Wild leading the shot count 28-27.

Sherwood scored the game-winning goal at 1:26 of overtime with a breakaway chance on Jones. After Jimmy Huntington found Sherwood behind the Wild defense, Sherwood used his backhand to beat Jones and secure the extra point for the Admirals.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 29-28. Iowa went 0-for-3 with the man advantage while Milwaukee did not earn a power play.

Iowa travels to Allstate Arena on Sunday, Nov. 20 to face the Chicago Wolves at 3:00 p.m.

