Wolves Drop 4-3 Decision to IceHogs in OT

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - Jamieson Rees scored two goals but it wasn't enough as the Chicago Wolves fell to the Rockford IceHogs 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Michal Teply notched the game-winner with 11.4 seconds remaining in the extra period for Rockford, which salvaged a split with the Wolves in the second of back-to-back games between the Central Division rivals.

Nathan Sucese also scored and had an assist and Josh Melnick added two assists for the Wolves, who have three points over their first of five three-games-in-three-days stretches this season.

Rees gave the Wolves the early lead with his third goal of the season. The forward pounced on a rebound of his own shot and banged it past Rockford goaltender Mitchell Weeks.

Midway through the second, the IceHogs seized the lead on goals by David Gust and Teply but the Wolves answered right back on Rees' second goal of the game.

This time, Rees cruised into the slot to clean up a shot from Logan Lambdin and knot the game at 2-2.

Rockford answered on a goal by Alex Vlasic to give the visitors the advantage.

Again, it was short-lived as the Wolves battled back to tie it while shorthanded.

While killing a penalty to captain Max Lajoie, Anttoni Honka slipped a cross-crease pass to Sucese and the forward didn't miss, firing the puck into the open net for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

It was also Sucese's second shorthanded goal in two nights after scoring Friday night's game-winner in Rockford with the Wolves down a man.

Teply beat Wolves goaltender Cale Morris with a hard wrist shot as the clock wound down. Morris finished with 41 saves while Weeks had 24 in a winning effort.

Chicago fell to 5-6-2-0 on the season while Rockford improved to 7-6-0-1.

Next up: The Wolves play host to the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Family Sunday and Player Poster Giveaway.

Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.