Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from the Monsters. In 14 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sweezey, one of the Monsters' assistant captains, posted 0-5-5 with 22 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A 6'2", 205 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 26, signed a two-year, two-way contract with Columbus on March 7, 2022. In 106 career AHL appearances for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Sweezey contributed 4-16-20 with 162 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Sweezey registered 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20. In 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, Sweezey logged 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.