Silver Knights Victorious Over Ontario, 3-1, At Home
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center. Daniil Miromanov scored his fourth goal in four games and Gage Quinney scored the game-winning goal. Defenseman Lukas Cormier extended his point streak to three games.
The first period remained scoreless. Although Ontario was originally credited with a goal, it was overturned.
Miromanov put the Silver Knights on the board less than 10 minutes into the second period. Assisted by Cormier, he slid the puck into the corner of the net from a wide-angle shot and put the team up 1-0.
Tyler Madden would then tie the game at one with an unassisted goal at 12:22 in the second.
Gage Quinney scored a power-play goal midway through the second. Assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Miromanov, he tipped an elevated puck into the net for a 2-1 lead.
Rempal, assisted by Byron Froese and Kaeden Korczak, would then pot the empty-netter with less than a minute left in the period.
Starting goaltender Jiri Patera turned aside 33 of 34 shots. His .970 save percentage and one goal secured a 3-1 victory for the Silver Knights.
The Silver Knights will continue their season away tomorrow on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Ontario. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.
