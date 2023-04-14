Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award

The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies captain Logan Shaw was named the recipient of the 2022-23 Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. The award is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media from across the league.

He is the first Toronto Marlies player to receive this award in franchise history.

Shaw, 30, has recorded 66 points (21 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games this season, leading all Marlies and is ninth overall in the AHL. In his first season with Toronto, the Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has set career highs in assists and points. He was named captain of the Marlies on December 7. Shaw has appeared in 379 career AHL games through nine seasons with San Antonio, Portland, Springfield, San Diego, Manitoba, Belleville and Toronto, registering 227 points (104 goals, 123 assists) as well as 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 232 career NHL games with Florida, Anaheim, Montreal, Winnipeg and Ottawa. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

"We're incredibly proud that Logan has received this recognition from his peers and those around the league for the leadership and professionalism he has demonstrated through this season," said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. "Logan's passion for the game is evident as a player but what has set him apart are the consistent qualities he exhibits as a person and his daily interactions with his teammates and all members of our organization. He is an invaluable resource to our young players, leadership group, coaches and staff for his mentorship, compassion and experience. He is deserving of this recognition, and we congratulate him on this honour."

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

