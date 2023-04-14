Protas, Snively, and Malenstyn Loaned to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned forwards Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey.

Protas, 22, spent the majority of the season with the Capitals, finishing his second NHL campaign with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 58 games.

He's appeared in eight games with Hershey, collecting five points (2g, 3a). He's played parts of three seasons for the Bears with a stat line of 36 points (12g, 24a) in 66 games. He also had an assist in three postseason games with Hershey last year.

Snively, 27, has skated in 31 games for Hershey this season, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). Over parts of five seasons with the Chocolate and White, Snively has scored 111 points (44g, 67a) in 150 games.

With Washington, Snively finished with four points (2g, 2a) in 12 games this season, including scoring a goal in last night's regular season finale.

Malenstyn, 25, has dressed in 39 games with Hershey this season, striking for 10 points (6g, 4a). He's played four seasons with Hershey, posting 57 points (30g, 27a) in 224 career games with the Chocolate and White. He's also appeared in 12 playoff games with the Bears, collecting three points (1g, 2a).

With the Capitals this season, Malenstyn finished with two points (1g, 1a) in nine games.

