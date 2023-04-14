Providence Bruins Sign Matthew Poitras to Amateur Tryout Agreement

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 14, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Matthew Poitras to an Amateur Tryout Agreement.

Poitras, 19, skated in 63 games this season for the Guelph Storm of the OHL, tallying 95 points on 16 goals. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward played the season before with Guelph as well, totaling 50 points in 68 games.

The Brooklin, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

