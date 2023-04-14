Anderson and Robinson Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forwards Joey Anderson and Buddy Robinson to the Rockford IceHogs.

Anderson, 24, appeared in 38 games between the Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 campaign, totaling nine points (6G, 3A). He also recorded 27 points (14G, 13A) in 30 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies this year.

Robinson, 31, skated in nine games with Chicago this season, tallying three points (1G, 2A). He also has 20 points (9G, 11A) in 50 games with Rockford during the 2022-23 season. Robinson registered his first career NHL multi-point game (1G, 1A) on Apr. 11 against Pittsburgh.

The IceHogs close out the the 2022-23 regular season with a three-game weekend that begins tonight against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

