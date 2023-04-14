Bears Wrap Road Schedule with 5-1 Loss to Islanders

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears (43-19-5-4) finished their road slate with a 5-1 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders (34-29-7-1) on Friday night at GIANT Center. The defeat ended a 7-0-0-0 run for Hershey at Bridgeport dating back to Jan. 31, 2020. The Bears conclude their 2022-23 series with the Islanders with a record of 4-2-0-0.

With the Providence Bruins losing at Springfield tonight, Hershey's magic number to clinch the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference titles has been reduced to three. The Bears' easiest path to claiming the division and conference crowns is a win in Saturday's home finale against Lehigh Valley, while Providence must lose at least one of their remaining two games.

Bridgeport took a 1-0 lead 4:29 into the first period when Kyle McLean stuffed his own rebound past Zach Fucale.

The Bears drew level with a power-play goal at 4:33 of the second frame when Mason Morelli snapped his 12th of the season past Cory Schneider at the left circle from Garrett Pilon and Mike Vecchione.

Arnaud Durandeau buried a loose rebound at 11:23 to put Bridgeport back in front, 2-1.

Paul Thompson extended the lead for the Islanders to 3-1 at 15:41.

Chris Terry stole the puck at the Hershey blue line and beat Fucale with a shot to the right post at 2:30 of the third period to make it 4-1 for the hosts.

The Bears pulled Fucale for an extra skater with several minutes remaining, but were not able to convert on the 6-on-5 advantage, and Durandeau potted his second of the evening with an empty-netter at 18:25.

Shots finished 36-24 in favor of the Bears. Fucale went 19-for-23 in the defeat; Schneider was 35-for-36 for Bridgeport. The Bears were 1-for-4 on the power play; the Islanders finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home for Fan Appreciation Night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

