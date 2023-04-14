Anaheim Ducks Reassign Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Drew Helleson to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx and defenseman Drew Helleson the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Groulx, 23 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with an even rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 career games with the Ducks, all in 2021-22. He appeared in two games with Anaheim this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of a multi-point effort, Nov. 7, 2021 vs. St. Louis (1-1=2). The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29, 2021 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13, 2021 vs. Winnipeg.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in 61 games with San Diego this season, earning 18-21=39 points and 41 PIM, setting new AHL career highs in points, goals, assists and appearances. He returns to San Diego leading current skaters in goals and co-leading in points. The Rouen, France native has collected 39-51=90 points with and 104 PIM in 143 career AHL games with San Diego.

Helleson, 21 (3/26/01), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, scoring his first NHL goal Apr. 11 vs. Vancouver after making his debut Apr. 9 vs. Colorado. The 6-3, 204-pound defenseman has recorded 5-13=18 points and 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 AHL games with San Diego this season, third among Gulls blueliners in scoring and tied for third in assists. Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection in the NHL Draft for Josh Manson Mar. 14, 2022, Helleson has appeared in 80 career AHL contests with the Gulls, earning 5-15 points and 54 PIM.

A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, and helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship. He also collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22.

