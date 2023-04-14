Capitals Re-Assign Forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Alexander Suzdalev from Regina (WHL) to Hershey.

Suzdalev, the Capitals' third-round choice, 70th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games with Regina this season. The 6'2", 172-pound forward led WHL rookies in goals, assists and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the months of December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice this season. Suzdalev added 10 points (7g, 3a) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

Suzdalev spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden, leading HV71's junior team (Sweden-Jr.) in scoring with 51 points (15g, 36a) in 45 regular season games. The Khabarovsk, Russia native, who competes with Sweden internationally, also appeared in four games with HV71's U18 team, where he recorded eight points (3g, 5a), and skated in five games with HV71 of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Additionally, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, appearing in six games.

Suzdalev will wear #12 for Hershey.

