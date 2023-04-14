Blues Assign McGing, Tucker, Zherenko to T-Birds

April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Hugh McGing, defenseman Tyler Tucker, and goaltender Vadim Zherenko to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 24, made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

With the Thunderbirds this season, the Chicago, Illinois native has posted 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games.

McGing was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 138 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Tucker, 23, dressed in 26 games for the Blues this season, logging four points (one goal, three assists) and 31 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has also posted 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 39 games with the Thunderbirds.

Zherenko, 22, has appeared in 24 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 10-8-3 record along with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Springfield could finish anywhere between the 3-seed and the 6-seed by season's end.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.