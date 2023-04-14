Providence Bruins Sign Joey Abate to Two-Year Contract Extension

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 14, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Joey Abate to a two-year American Hockey League contract extension running through the 2024-25 season.

Abate, 24, skated in 33 games this season for the Providence Bruins, tallying three goals and two assists. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, posting 32 points in 85 career games between 2019 and 2022.

The Bloomingdale, Ill., native signed his first professional contract with the Providence Bruins in April of 2022.

