Monsters Fall 2-1 to Comets

April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 2-1 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 32-31-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, Utica's Jayce Hawryluk opened the scoring in the middle frame at 6:07 which was then answered by an unassisted goal from Jake Christiansen at 9:47 bringing the score to 1-1 going into the second intermission. Utica's Simon Nemec scored the lone goal of the third period at 9:38 bringing a final score to 2-1 in favor of Utica.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves in defeat while Utica's Nico Daws made 24 saves for the win.

The Monsters face off against the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 15, with a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.