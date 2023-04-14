Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Six Players to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Cleveland Monsters News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defensemen Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil and Billy Sweezey and forwards Tyler Angle, Joona Luoto and Mikael Pyyhtia to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced tonight.

