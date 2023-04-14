Admirals Sign Knak to PTO
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Simon Knak to a professional try-out contract (PTO).
A sixth round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2021, Knak joins the Admirals after finishing his season with Davos HC of the Swiss-A league. During the year Knak tallied eight goals and dished out 15 assists for 23 points and a +4 rating while skating in 50 games. In parts of three seasons with Davos he tallied 42 points (17g-25a) while skating in 117 contests.
A three-year member of the Swiss National Team at the World Junior Championships, Knak was the team's Captain for each of the past two tournaments and has five goals in 14 WJC contests.
Knak and the Admirals will host the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena before wrapping the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 5 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023
- Admirals Sign Knak to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov, Jenik, Soderstrom, Kelemen and Kesselring to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers' Gallant Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Series Preview: April 14 & 15 vs. Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto's Logan Shaw Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Protas, Snively, and Malenstyn Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anderson and Robinson Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Regular Season Home Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins to Present 2022-23 Season Awards in Pregame Ceremony on April 16 - Providence Bruins
- Matt Brown Signs PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #71 - San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Assign McGing, Tucker, Zherenko to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Xavier Cormier, Kai Schwindt and Jaxon Castor Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Sign Matthew Poitras to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears in Final Home Game - Bridgeport Islanders
- Providence Bruins Sign Joey Abate to Two-Year Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Need Win and Regulation Loss from Chicago to Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Knak to PTO
- Admirals Jerseys Honor Milwaukee on 414 Day
- Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Ads End Streak in Rockford
- Admirals Fall to IceHogs