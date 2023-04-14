Admirals Sign Knak to PTO

April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Simon Knak to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

A sixth round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2021, Knak joins the Admirals after finishing his season with Davos HC of the Swiss-A league. During the year Knak tallied eight goals and dished out 15 assists for 23 points and a +4 rating while skating in 50 games. In parts of three seasons with Davos he tallied 42 points (17g-25a) while skating in 117 contests.

A three-year member of the Swiss National Team at the World Junior Championships, Knak was the team's Captain for each of the past two tournaments and has five goals in 14 WJC contests.

Knak and the Admirals will host the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena before wrapping the regular season on Sunday afternoon at 5 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.