Series Preview: April 14 & 15 vs. Ontario

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will wrap up their season against the Ontario Reign, who are sixth in the Pacific Division, in a two-game home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday evening.

"I felt pretty good. I definitely didn't feel out of place out there. It's faster than what I'm used to, but I felt pretty comfortable in the end there," said goaltender Jesper Vikman, who made his first career professional start.

"I'm happy that I got the experience to try a professional game this year and get ready for what's coming."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-2, on April 12. Connor Corcoran scored his first goal of the season as a Silver Knight, and both he and Sheldon Rempal recorded two-point games. Sakari Manninen also scored for the Knights.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman made his first professional start in net.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

First-year Henderson forward Sakari Manninen is on a four-game point streak. Over the streak, he has notched five points (3G, 2A).

Forward Gage Quinney is just four goals shy of another career milestone: 100 career AHL goals.

Ontario forward TJ Tynan currently leads the team in points with 79. He is looking to continue a four-game point streak, and has recorded six points (0G, 6A) over that stretch.

Goaltender Cal Petersen is looking to snap a recent slump. He has lost four of his last five starts.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 62 (24G, 38A)

Sheldon Rempal: 59 (24G, 35A)

Gemel Smith: 52 (18G, 34A)

Sakari Manninen: 39 (13G, 26A)

Lukas Cormier: 35 (10G, 25A)

Brendan Brisson: 34 (15G, 19A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch both games on AHL TV with subscription. Saturday's game will also be available on My LVTV. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

