Coyotes Assign Prosvetov, Jenik, Soderstrom, Kelemen and Kesselring to Tucson

April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Friday that the below five players have been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Goaltender

Ivan Prosvetov

Defensemen

Victor Soderstrom

Michael Kesselring

Forwards

Milos Kelemen

Jan Jenik

The Roadrunners host San Jose Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the regular season home finales before they will open the 2023 Playoffs.

Prosvetov went 4-3 with Arizona after being recalled from the Roadrunners on March 9 where he is 16-13-4-0 this season. At the time of this recall, he was 3-0-2-0 in his last five starts for Tucson with a 2.17 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage. His 54 wins with the Roadrunners rank second behind Adin Hill for the second most in team history. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Soderstrom returns to Tucson after playing 30 games with the Coyotes during the 2022-2023 season where he tallied nine assists. At the time of his recall from the Roadrunners on February 10, Soderstrom was second among defenseman in scoring with two goals and 19 assists for 21 points in 44 games. The 22-year-old 11th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has split the last three seasons between Tucson and the Coyotes.

Jenik played in his second game of the year for the Coyotes on Thursday as they completed their season against Vancouver. With the Roadrunners, he has totaled 23 points in 30 games on seven goals and 16 assists. Jenik returned to the Roadrunners lineup on March 26 after missing 37-straight games with an injury and has logged nine points in seven goals on two goals and seven assists as the Roadrunners have recorded a 4-2-1-1 record since then. He was drafted in the third round and 65th overall by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Kesselring skated in his first nine NHL games with the Coyotes after being acquired at the trade deadline and totaled three assists, including his first career multiple-point NHL game on Thursday against Vancouver. With Tucson, the 2018 draft pick of Edmonton has one goal and five assists for six points and a plus-five in nine games. He is fourth among AHL defenseman with 14 goals and first in shots in 189 entering the weekend.

Kelemen rejoins the Roadrunners after skating in 14 games with the Coyotes where he scored his first NHL goal on April 1. With Tucson this year, he has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 58 games. The 23-year-old was signed by the Coyotes after earning a Bronze Medal in Ice Hockey for Slovakia at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.