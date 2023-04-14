Providence Bruins to Present 2022-23 Season Awards in Pregame Ceremony on April 16
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins will present the 2022-23 season awards in a ceremony on Sunday, April 16 prior to the team's game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
This is the list of awards that will be presented:
- Team MVP - Amica Mutual Insurance
- Leading Scorer Award - Coca-Cola Northeast
- Best Defensemen Award - Dunkin'
- Three Stars Award - Tufts Health Plan
- Plus/Minus Award - AJT Supplies
- Fan Favorite Award - BayCoast Bank
- Rookie of the Year Award - Providence Bruins Fan Club
- Hendricks Memorial Fan Appreciation Award
- Colby Cave Memorial Award
Tickets are still available for Sunday's game. Head to Providencebruins.com/tickets for more information.
