Providence Bruins to Present 2022-23 Season Awards in Pregame Ceremony on April 16

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins will present the 2022-23 season awards in a ceremony on Sunday, April 16 prior to the team's game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

This is the list of awards that will be presented:

- Team MVP - Amica Mutual Insurance

- Leading Scorer Award - Coca-Cola Northeast

- Best Defensemen Award - Dunkin'

- Three Stars Award - Tufts Health Plan

- Plus/Minus Award - AJT Supplies

- Fan Favorite Award - BayCoast Bank

- Rookie of the Year Award - Providence Bruins Fan Club

- Hendricks Memorial Fan Appreciation Award

- Colby Cave Memorial Award

Tickets are still available for Sunday's game. Head to Providencebruins.com/tickets for more information.

