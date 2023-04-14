Wolf Pack Extend Win Streak to Eight as Domingue Blanks Penguins in 4-0 Victory
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hosted their final regular season home game on Friday night as they welcomed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the XL Center. Louis Domingue sent a raucous crowd of 6,226 fans home happy, stopping all 28 Penguins shots as the Wolf Pack earned their eighth straight victory with a 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Tim Gettinger gave the Wolf Pack a lead they would not lose just under 16 minutes into the opening stanza. A high-sticking call to Josh Maniscalco initiated the Wolf Pack's second powerplay opportunity of the game. Lauri Pajuniemi took a feed from Adam Clendening in the left circle and flung a shot towards the Penguins net. The puck grazed off the leg of Gettinger and past Joel Blomqvist, putting Hartford in the lead for good. The goal was Gettinger's first game-winning tally of the campaign.
The goal was Gettinger's 62nd career goal, putting him tenth all-time on the Wolf Pack's goal scoring list.
Turner Elson stretched the lead to two about six and a half minutes into the second period. Ryan Carpenter freed the puck from a scrum along the back wall and sent a centering pass to Elson. Elson promptly blasted a shot by the blocker of Blomqvist to double the Hartford lead. The goal was Elson's 40th point of the campaign, becoming the fifth member of the Wolf Pack to hit that mark.
Elson struck again just over four and a half minutes into the final stanza. Elson positioned himself in the slot and deflected a centering feed from Will Cuylle into the Penguins net to put the Wolf Pack up by three. It was Elson's second straight game lighting the lamp twice. Elson has recorded six points (4 g, 2 a) in his last three games. The assist on the goal was Cuylle's 20th of his rookie campaign.
Adam Edström capped off the scoring at 13:24 of the third period. Gettinger snapped a pass to Edström at center ice, and the rookie forward took the puck into the Penguins zone. Edström made a spectacular move to get by Maniscalco, skated to the slot, and beat Blomqvist by the blocker for his first goal in the American Hockey League.
The Penguins challenged Domingue after Wyatt Kalynuk was called for roughing at 16:59 of the third period, but the veteran netminder prevented the Penguins from getting on the board, and the Wolf Pack earned their eighth straight victory. The shutout was Domingue's fourth overall on the season and was his ninth consecutive victory dating back to March 15th.
The Wolf Pack wrap up the regular season tomorrow as they hit the road to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the final installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' for the 2022-23 season. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Wolf Pack will begin the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs next week. Hartford's First Round opponent, along with game dates and times, is still to be determined. For Calder Cup Playoff tickets and seeding information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023
- Checkers Get Revenge Against The Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Shrink Magic Number with Win in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Top Admirals 5-4 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Extend Win Streak to Eight as Domingue Blanks Penguins in 4-0 Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Schneider Makes 35 Saves, Terry Records Four Points for the Second Straight Game - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Level Lehigh Valley 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Lose Penultimate Game of 2022-23 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Rattle off Seven Unanswered to Topple Bruins, 7-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 2-1 to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Four from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Edged by Rocket, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Against Monsters - Utica Comets
- Bears Wrap Road Schedule with 5-1 Loss to Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Sign Knak to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov, Jenik, Soderstrom, Kelemen and Kesselring to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers' Gallant Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Series Preview: April 14 & 15 vs. Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto's Logan Shaw Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Protas, Snively, and Malenstyn Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anderson and Robinson Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Regular Season Home Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins to Present 2022-23 Season Awards in Pregame Ceremony on April 16 - Providence Bruins
- Matt Brown Signs PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #71 - San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Assign McGing, Tucker, Zherenko to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Xavier Cormier, Kai Schwindt and Jaxon Castor Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Sign Matthew Poitras to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears in Final Home Game - Bridgeport Islanders
- Providence Bruins Sign Joey Abate to Two-Year Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Need Win and Regulation Loss from Chicago to Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Extend Win Streak to Eight as Domingue Blanks Penguins in 4-0 Victory
- Rangers Recall Four from Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Regular Season Home Finale
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at XL Center
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Louie Roehl to PTO