Toronto's Logan Shaw Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2022-23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Logan Shawof the Toronto Marlies is the 2022-23 winner of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Awardas the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

The award is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league's 32 member cities.

In his first season with Toronto, Shaw has captained the Marlies to the North Division title while leading the team with 21 goals (tied), 45 assists and 66 points. He has amassed just 36 minutes in penalties while skating in 67 of the club's first 70 games entering the final weekend of the regular season, including his 600th game as a professional on Mar. 12. Shaw also represented Toronto at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, his second career All-Star appearance.

A 10th-year pro from Glace Bay, N.S., Shaw has totaled 104 goals and 123 assists for 227 points in 379 career AHL games with Toronto, Belleville, Manitoba, San Diego, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio. He was originally a third-round selection by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has skated in 232 games in the National Hockey League with the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators. Shaw signed a three-year deal with the Marlies prior to the 2022-23 season.

This award, which was first presented by the AHL in 1978, honors the late Fred T. Hunt, a long-time contributor to the league who won three Calder Cup championships as a player and three more as a general manager during a career spent primarily with the AHL's Buffalo Bisons and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Previous winners of the award include Ross Yates (1983), Glenn Merkosky (1987, '91), Bruce Boudreau (1988), Murray Eaves ('89, '90), John Anderson (1992), Tim Tookey (1993), Ken Gernander (1996, 2004), Randy Cunneyworth (2000), Mike Keane (2007), Bryan Helmer (2011), Jake Dowell (2014), Tom Kostopoulos (2016), Craig Cunningham (2017), Bracken Kearns (2018), Brett Sutter (2019), John McCarthy (2020), Cal O'Reilly (2021) and Sam Anas (2022).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2022-23 Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award (outstanding coach) will be announced on Monday.

