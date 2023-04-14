Penguins Lose Penultimate Game of 2022-23

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were blanked in their last road game of the season, losing 4-0 to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night at XL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-32-7-6) received a strong performance in net from 21-year-old Joel Blomqvist, who was playing in his first AHL action this season. However, former Penguin Louis Domingue denied all 28 shots he faced to extend the Wolf Pack's winning streak to eight games.

Hartford broke through for the first time late in the first period on a power-play goal by Tim Gettinger. Lauri Pajuniemi's drive from the left wall was redirected in by Gettinger at the far post.

Blomqvist made a series of stellar saves early in the second period to keep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at a one-goal deficit, but Turner Elson eventually made it 2-0 at 6:27 of the middle frame.

Elson notched his second goal of the night four and a half minutes into the third period.

For good measure, Adam Edström potted his first AHL goal with 6:36 left in regulation.

Blomqvist finished with 23 saves on 27 shots faced, many of which were of high difficulty.

The Penguins close out their 2022-23 campaign on home ice tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 15. Their opponent for McDonald's Fan Appreciation Night is the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season finale is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

