Matt Brown Signs PTO

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Matt Brown of Boston University to a PTO (Professional Try Out).

Brown, 23, completed his NCAA career with a career-best 16-31-47 for the Boston University Terriers. Brown was tied for the team lead in goals and finished second on the team with 47 points in 39 games while earning Hockey East First Team All-Star accolades. He was also selected as a Second Team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association. Brown finished tied for ninth in the NCAA in both points (46) and assists (31).

The Boston University Terriers won the 2022-23 Hockey East regular season with an overall record of 29-11-0 and advanced to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2015 where they were defeated by Minnesota in the semifinals. He provided the primary assist on the game-winning goal in the NCAA regional final against Cornell and also scored a goal in the team's first-round win against Western Michigan. Additionally, Brown assisted on the overtime-winning goal scored by Lane Hutson in the Hockey East Championship against Merrimack.

The Wood Bridge, NJ native played two seasons at Boston following two years at Mass-Lowell scoring 37-64-101 in his four-year career.

As a youth, Brown developed in the New Jersey Rockets program and also played at Tenfly High School in Bergen County. He continued with Odessa in the NAHL and Des Moines in the USHL prior to leading all freshmen in scoring at Mass-Lowell in 2019-20 with 6-18-24 in 33 games.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have CLINCHED a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs next week and are back in action tonight for the regular-season home finale at PPL Center against the Charlotte Checkers. The Phantoms officially wrap up the 2022-23 campaign at the rival Hershey Bears on Saturday before postseason play commences next week with the opponent and playoff schedule to be announced soon.

