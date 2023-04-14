Game Day - CGY at ABB

The Wranglers have just two games left in their regular season as they take on the Canucks in Abbotsford on Friday night.

With the NHL Flames season in the books, the Wranglers received a boost from the return of forwards Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier, as well as goaltender Dustin Wolf, who made his first NHL start on April 12, 2023, in a 3-1 win.

Calgary is coming off a 2-0 loss to Abbotsford on Wednesday - the first time the Wranglers have been shut out all season. It's the second loss to the Canucks in the last two contests.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 7 ABB - 3

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (50-16-3-1) (104 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

HOME: Abbotsford Canucks (39-24-3-4) (85 Pts. - 4th in Pacific)

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

April 12, 2023 vs Abbotsford - ABB W, 2-0

February 15, 2023 vs Abbotsford - ABB W, 4-2

February 14, 2023 vs Abbotsford - CGY W, 4-1

HEATING UP: #34 Walker Duehr

Walker Duehr has 10 points (5g, 5a) in his last 10 games with the Wranglers, prior to getting recalled by the Flames back in February.

In total, Duehr suited up for 41 games with the Wranglers this season, registering 26 points (15g, 11a) and three game-winners before getting the call up to the Flames.

The 25-year-old appeared in 27 NHL games this season, picking up 11 points (7g, 4a).

CGY Player to Watch: #49 Jakob Pelletier

Keep an eye on #49 Jakob Pelletier tonight.

Pelletier appeared in his first NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning back on January 21, 2023 and has played a total of 24 games with the Flames this season, registering three goals and seven points.

Prior to his NHL recall, Pelletier had 13 points (7g, 6a) in his last 12 games and has registered 36 points (16g, 20a) in 33 games with the Wranglers in total. He still sits T-2nd on the team with eight powerplay goals.

