Comets Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Against Monsters
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Comets needed one point to clinch a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Standing in their way on Friday night in Utica were the Cleveland Monsters. The Comets, defeating the Monsters in the previous seven games this season, played with the swagger needed to ensure another victory against their divisional opponents en route to a 2-1 victory and a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
After a scoreless first period, the Comets started the scoring in the middle frame after Reilly Walsh bolted up the ice and entered the Monsters' zone. He distributed the puck to the stick of Jayce Hawryluk who wristed a shot behind Cleveland goalie, Jet Greaves at 6:07. It was Hawryluk's second goal in as many games with Walsh and Mason Geertsen collecting the assists. The Monsters tied the contest at 9:47 when a point shot by defenseman Jake Christiansen bounced off a Comets player and into the net behind Nico Daws. The goal tied the game at 1-1 and it would be all the scoring through forty minutes of play.
In the third period, Comets defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon laid out to block a shot in the Comets zone and as he through his body in front of the puck, it went the other way down the ice for a shot that was rifled by defenseman Simon Nemec at 9:37. It was Nemec's 11th of the season as assisted by Nolan Foote and Tyce Thompson putting the Comets up 2-1. Despite a frantic final minute of the game with the extra attacker on for Cleveland, the Comets and Daws stood strong as they skated away with the 2-1 victory and a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs.
The final game of the regular season takes place tomorrow night in Syracuse against the Crunch at 7:00 PM. Playoff passes are available now for every playoff game at uticacomets.com/playoffs. Single game tickets will be on sale soon.
