Wranglers' Gallant Suspended Three Games
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallanthas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at Abbotsford on Apr. 12.
Gallant will miss Calgary's games tonight (Apr. 14) and Saturday (Apr. 15) at Abbotsford, as well as Calgary's first game in the Calder Cup Playoffs (TBD).
