Crunch Edged by Rocket, 4-3
April 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 4-3, tonight at Place Bell.
The loss moves the Crunch to 35-26-6-4 on the season with one game remaining. The Rocket take the eight-game season series against the Crunch with a 6-2-0-0 record.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 18-of-22 shots during 52 minutes of play. Jack LaFontaine stopped all six shots he faced in relief at the end of the first period. Cayden Primeau stopped 39-of-42 shots in net for the Rocket.
Syracuse was held scoreless on their two power play opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Laval's lone man-advantage.
The Rocket were first on the board just 1:23 into the game.Xavier Simoneau won the face off in the left circle and sent the puck back for Pierrick Dubé to score with a wrist shot. The Crunch quickly responded and tied the game less than four minutes later. Daniel Walcott sped down the right side and fired a shot that was blocked, but the rebound kicked out for Jack Thompson to send off the post and in.
Laval regained their lead when they rattled off three straight goals in the span of two minutes. It started at 12:35 when Dubé potted his second of the game from between the circles. Jut 59 seconds later, Alnefelt made the save on Anthony Richard's right circle shot, but the rebound went back out into the slot for Corey Schueneman to score. Richard then made it 4-1 when he grabbed the rebound from his own breakaway attempt, wrapped around the cage and stuffed the puck into the net.
Syracuse stole one back late in the first period to make it a 4-2 game. While battling in front of the net, Walcott got his stick on a centering pass from Cole Koepke and scored.
Walcott scored his second of the game 7:49 into the third period to pull the Crunch back within one. After Primeau stopped Max Crozier's shot, Walcott found the rebound in the crease and shoved it into the net. Despite peppering 42 shots on net, the Crunch were unable to find the equalizer and fell to the Rocket.
The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets for the regular season finale tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Daniel Walcott recorded his second multi-goal game of the season tonight...Daniel Walker recorded his first professional point tonight.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 2-1 to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Recall Four from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Edged by Rocket, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Against Monsters - Utica Comets
- Bears Wrap Road Schedule with 5-1 Loss to Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Sign Knak to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Assign Prosvetov, Jenik, Soderstrom, Kelemen and Kesselring to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers' Gallant Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Series Preview: April 14 & 15 vs. Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto's Logan Shaw Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Protas, Snively, and Malenstyn Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Anderson and Robinson Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Penguins in Regular Season Home Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins to Present 2022-23 Season Awards in Pregame Ceremony on April 16 - Providence Bruins
- Matt Brown Signs PTO - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #71 - San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blues Assign McGing, Tucker, Zherenko to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Xavier Cormier, Kai Schwindt and Jaxon Castor Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Sign Matthew Poitras to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears in Final Home Game - Bridgeport Islanders
- Providence Bruins Sign Joey Abate to Two-Year Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Need Win and Regulation Loss from Chicago to Clinch Playoffs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Edged by Rocket, 4-3
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch
- Alex Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh Named to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team
- Simon Ryfors Scores Four Goals as Crunch Extinguish Comets, 6-4
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch