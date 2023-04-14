Xavier Cormier, Kai Schwindt and Jaxon Castor Join Checkers

Ahead of their tilt tonight in Lehigh Valley, the Checkers have recalled Xavier Cormier from the ECHL.

Cormier, 21, is currently tied for sixth on the Florida Everblades with 28 points (7g, 21a) in 48 games. The rookie forward has also appeared in five games for the Checkers thus far this season, most recently on March 5.

Additionally the Panthers have assigned forward Kai Schwindt to the Checkers and goaltender Jaxon Castor has signed a professional tryout with the Checkers.

Schwindt, 19, posted 25 points (12g, 13a) in 67 games this season for Mississauga, who was eliminated in the first round of the OHL playoffs. The undrafted winger has two OHL seasons under his belt, totaling 42 points (24g, 18a) in 135 games for the Steelheads.

Schwindt, who is the younger brother of former Checker Cole Schwindt, signed an entry-level deal with Florida prior to the start of this season.

Castor, 26, spent four seasons at St. Cloud State, going 20-16-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

His senior season saw him earn the majority of the time in the crease, posting a 14-8-1 record while ranking fifth in the nation in goals-against average (2.02) and tying for sixth in save percentage (.924) Castor ranked fifth in the nation, and helping lead the Huskies to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Castor has already started his pro career, appearing in parts of two games for the ECHL's Florida Everblades at the end of his college season.

