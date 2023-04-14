Checkers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their best-of-three, First Round playoff series to be played entirely at Bojangles Coliseum next week.

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

Though an opponent for the series will not be determined until later this weekend, tonight's win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms ensured that the Checkers will enjoy home ice advantage as either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Individual tickets for all three games can now be purchased online now at charlottecheckers.com, as can a "Pay as We Play" plan offering the best savings throughout the playoffs. Pricing and other information on that package can also be found on the Checkers' website.

The Checkers, who clinched a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season last week, conclude the regular season with one final game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

