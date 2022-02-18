Lions Triumph in Glens Falls

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions defeated the Adirondack Thunder 6-4 Friday night in Glens Falls.

Early in the first period, Lions forward Nicolas Larivière opened the scoring with assists going to William Leblanc and Mathieu Gagnon. A few minutes later, Félix-Olivier Chouinard scored his first professional goal to double the Lions lead. Near the end of the period the Thunder's Sebastien Vidmar scored to get Adirondack back to within one goal.

In the second period, the Lions' William Leblanc scored his eighth goal of the season, but the Thunder quickly got that one back. Before the period was over Olivier Archambault scored to restore the Lions' two-goal advantage.

Fresh from coming off of an injury, Lions forward Julien Nantel scored at the beginning of the third period, but the Thunder quickly responded with two goals of their own. Just past the midway point of the period Lions defenceman Mathieu Brodeur beat Thunder goalkeeper Brandon Kasel with a good shot to give the Lions a 6-4 lead.

And that's the way the game ended: Lions-6, Thunder-4.

The Lions next game is tomorrow (Saturday, February 19) against the Maine Mariners in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.