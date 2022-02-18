Oilers Fall to Cincinnati on the Road Friday Night

Cincinnati, OH - Despite cutting the lead to just one goal, two different times, the Oilers fall 5-2 to the Cyclones on the road.

The first period ended with a 2-0 Cincinnati lead. Zack Andrusiak scored 16:01 into the period off a shot from the high slot, deflecting off of the top of Ryan Ruck's stick and into the high portion of the net. The Cyclones would get another goal late in the period on a spin around shot from the left circle by Brandon Yeamans at the 17:22 mark of the first frame.

The second period saw the Oilers strike first on a back-hand shot down low from Dylan Sadowy, off a rebound from the high slot 4:52 into the middle period. The Cyclones would get one back with a short-handed goal via Lincoln Griffin, who sprung ahead on a breakaway and scored on the backhand off a forced turnover at the opposite blue line 15:24 into the period. Tulsa would bring the game within one again, by scoring on the same power play they gave up a short-handed goal on. Adam Pleskach swatted a rebound into the net from the low slot off of a slap shot from the right circle to conclude the scoring in the second period 16:51 into the frame.

The final period was won by the Cyclones outscoring Tulsa 2-0 in the frame. Jesse Shultz banged in a rebound in the slot from a shot at the left circle making it 4-2 at the 12:21 mark. Finishing out the scoring was Matt McLeod on a redirected tip in front of the net on a shot from the point, 17:26 into the final period to make it 5-2 Cyclones.

Tulsa will face the Fort Wayne Komets on the road Saturday, Feb. 19th. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CT.

