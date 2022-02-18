Glens Falls Plays Host to the Lions Tonight

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







After defeating Adirondack 5-3 at Colisée Vidéotron on Tuesday night, the Lions are now in Glens Falls for the second game of a home-and-home series with the Thunder.

Three Lions players did not board the bus when the team set off for New York State: Shawn St-Amant and Carl Neill have both been called up by the Laval Rocket, while goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers packed his bags to join the Manitoba Moose.

The Lions sport a 2-1-0 record against the Thunder. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Players to watch

Lions forward Anthony Nellis (#14) has scored three times against the Thunder this season

Thunder forward Nick Rivera (#23) has scored three goals and added two assists in his last four games

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.