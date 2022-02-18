Glens Falls Plays Host to the Lions Tonight
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After defeating Adirondack 5-3 at Colisée Vidéotron on Tuesday night, the Lions are now in Glens Falls for the second game of a home-and-home series with the Thunder.
Three Lions players did not board the bus when the team set off for New York State: Shawn St-Amant and Carl Neill have both been called up by the Laval Rocket, while goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers packed his bags to join the Manitoba Moose.
The Lions sport a 2-1-0 record against the Thunder. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Players to watch
Lions forward Anthony Nellis (#14) has scored three times against the Thunder this season
Thunder forward Nick Rivera (#23) has scored three goals and added two assists in his last four games
