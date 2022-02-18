Icemen Earn First Win at Orlando; Snap 23-Game Streak

ORLANDO, FL- Icemen goaltender Charles Williams made 33 saves ton help guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Thursday evening. The Icemen break a 23-game streak without a win at the Orlando Solar Bears. Forwards Abbott Girduckis and Jake Elmer, along with defenseman Pavel Vorobei picking up the tallies.

The Icemen got off to a really good start in this game as they had a lot of offensive zone pressure early on. Jacksonville forward James Sanchez shot the puck from the point and found the back of the net thanks to a redirection from forward Abbott Girduckis, to give the Icemen the lead in the contest.

A minute later, Icemen forward Craig Martin shot the puck from the slot and it went off of the goaltender's pad and forward Jake Elmer buried the rebound to take a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

The Icemen got off to a slower start in the second frame as Orlando's Tristan Langan scored about two minutes into the period to bring it to a one-goal game. The Icemen were then called for a penalty, but the penalty killers came up big and did not allow a goal to the Solar Bears' man advantage.

About halfway through the period, Jacksonville went back to the penalty kill but once again but were able to kill it off for a second time this period. Moments later, Orlando would add another goal to tie the game up at two goals apiece. Tyler Bird skated from the left circle to the top of the crease and snuck a shot past Icemen goaltender Charles Williams on the shortside.

The Icemen came out flying in the third, playing hard on the forecheck and had sustained offensive zone pressure. The Icemen had a powerplay about halfway through the period and defenseman Pavel Vorobei made the Solar Bears pay, when he one-timed a slapshot past goaltender Brad Barone to take the 3-2 lead.

The remainder of the period showcased a fast-paced and back-and-forth play with Jacksonville playing well defensively. The Icemen held on to claim the game 3-2.

The Icemen play at home on Sunday, February 20th at 3pm against the South Carolina Stingrays.

