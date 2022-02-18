Ricci Scores, But Solar Bears Fall to Fuel, 4-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fabrizio Ricci scored a late third period goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (24-19-3-0), but it was not enough to rally the team from a 3-0 deficit, as Orlando eventually fell 4-1 to the Indy Fuel (20-23-2-2) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Ricci's fourth of the season came with under three minutes left in regulation after Orlando conceded a goal early in the second frame, and Indy padded its lead with a pair of goals early in the third. Ricci got his stick on Michael Brodzinski's shot and deflected the puck past Justin Kapelmaster at 17:27.

Brycen Martin's goal eventually stood up as the game-winner, while Jared Thomas finished a two-point night for the Fuel with an empty-net tally to cap the scoring.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 5, IND 13

2nd Period

IND Goal: Seamus Malone (13) at 0:43. Assisted by Jared Thomas and Jacob LeGuerrier.

SHOTS: ORL 5, IND 13

3rd Period

IND Goal: Brycen Martin (2) at 6:34. Assisted by Darien Craighead and Jordan Schneider.

IND Goal: Jan Mandát (12) [PP] at 8:02. Assisted by Spencer Watson and Keoni Texeira.

ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (4) at 17:27. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Dylan Fitze.

IND Goal: Jared Thomas (12) [EN] at 18:13. Assisted by Seamus Malone and Keoni Texeira.

SHOTS: ORL 8, IND 12

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 34-for-37

IND: Justin Kapelmaster, 17-for-18

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel on Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Prior to the game from 4-6:30 p.m., the Solar Bears will also host their Food Festival on Church Street - fans can visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest to purchase a ticket package that includes a Food Festival ticket and Solar Bears game ticket for Saturday.

