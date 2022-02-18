Ricci Scores, But Solar Bears Fall to Fuel, 4-1
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fabrizio Ricci scored a late third period goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (24-19-3-0), but it was not enough to rally the team from a 3-0 deficit, as Orlando eventually fell 4-1 to the Indy Fuel (20-23-2-2) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Ricci's fourth of the season came with under three minutes left in regulation after Orlando conceded a goal early in the second frame, and Indy padded its lead with a pair of goals early in the third. Ricci got his stick on Michael Brodzinski's shot and deflected the puck past Justin Kapelmaster at 17:27.
Brycen Martin's goal eventually stood up as the game-winner, while Jared Thomas finished a two-point night for the Fuel with an empty-net tally to cap the scoring.
1st Period
SHOTS: ORL 5, IND 13
2nd Period
IND Goal: Seamus Malone (13) at 0:43. Assisted by Jared Thomas and Jacob LeGuerrier.
SHOTS: ORL 5, IND 13
3rd Period
IND Goal: Brycen Martin (2) at 6:34. Assisted by Darien Craighead and Jordan Schneider.
IND Goal: Jan Mandát (12) [PP] at 8:02. Assisted by Spencer Watson and Keoni Texeira.
ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (4) at 17:27. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Dylan Fitze.
IND Goal: Jared Thomas (12) [EN] at 18:13. Assisted by Seamus Malone and Keoni Texeira.
SHOTS: ORL 8, IND 12
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 34-for-37
IND: Justin Kapelmaster, 17-for-18
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel on Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Prior to the game from 4-6:30 p.m., the Solar Bears will also host their Food Festival on Church Street - fans can visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest to purchase a ticket package that includes a Food Festival ticket and Solar Bears game ticket for Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022
- Walleye Cruise to 6-3 Road Win over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Houser Returns from NHL to Help 'Clones Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Blades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pair of Colton's on Display in 2-1 Shootout Win over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Ricci Scores, But Solar Bears Fall to Fuel, 4-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Fall to Cincinnati on the Road Friday Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Take Bite out of Stingrays in OT - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Stunned by Growlers in Third Period Surge - Maine Mariners
- Nell Shuts out Greenville on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Beat the Mariners 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Triumph in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders March Past K-Wings, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Third Period Explosion Propels Indy over Orlando - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Opener vs Worcester - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Shane Kuzmeski - Utah Grizzlies
- McAuley Returns from Hershey, Aksiantsiuk Reassigned to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Rinaldi Signs PTO with AHL Tucson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- Bradley and Miner Return to Grizz - Utah Grizzlies
- Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Set for Solar Bears Food Festival on Saturday, February 19 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glens Falls Plays Host to the Lions Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 18, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Renews Rivalry with Allen Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Kick off Three-Game Series against Greenville Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Look to Sting the Rays - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Heads South to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Houser Back from AHL, NHL - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Icemen Earn First Win at Orlando; Snap 23-Game Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears' 23-Game Home Win Streak against Icemen Snapped in 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Ricci Scores, But Solar Bears Fall to Fuel, 4-1
- Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Set for Solar Bears Food Festival on Saturday, February 19
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 18, 2022
- Solar Bears' 23-Game Home Win Streak against Icemen Snapped in 3-2 Loss
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen: February 17, 2022