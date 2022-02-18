Heartlanders March Past K-Wings, 5-2

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three times in the third period and Jake Smith finished with two power-play goals to smear the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-2, Friday at Wings Event Center. Smith scored his second of the game at :40 of the final frame on the man up. Iowa has won three straight on the road. Dereck Baribeau blocked 29 shots to advance to 3-0-1-0 with Iowa.

Smith has three multi-goal games over the last month and a half; the reigning rookie of the month scored early in the second and early in the third. Ryan Kuffner had a pair of primary assists on both Smith strikes.

Ben Sokay and Cole Stallard also scored in the third.

Iowa struck first to take a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first. Gordeev backhanded the puck in at the left post, assisted by Kris Bennett. Dereck Baribeau blocked seven first-frame shots.

Jake Smith scored next, his 14th of the season (7th PPG) at :44 of the second. Ryan Kuffner wristed the puck off the pads of Trevor Gorsuch. Smith snuck in to the bottom of the left-wing dot, then whizzed it into the open short side. Four minutes later, Erik Bradford tallied short-handed.

Gorsuch took the loss with 28 saves (5 GA).

The Heartlanders are on the road Saturday at Kalamazoo (6:00 p.m. puck drop) and then return home for three straight starting next Wednesday, Feb. 23 for College Night vs. Wichita. On Friday, Feb. 25, it's DC Comics Night featuring special Batman jerseys at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne, plus a Batman character appearance for kids, families and anyone that wants to meet Batman.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita - College Night presented by Hills Bank

Friday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - DC Comics Night (special Batman jerseys + Batman character appearance)

Saturday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Paint with the Heartlanders, thanks to Brush and Barrel

ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

