Glads Kick off Three-Game Series against Greenville Tonight

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-17-3-1) jump into South Carolina tonight to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-18-4-3). Tonight marks the 10th meeting of the season between the Glads and the Rabbits. Atlanta owns a 6-3-0-0 edge in the season series, including a three-game sweep of Greenville back in January.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits outside of the playoff picture at fifth in the South Division but has been trending upwards recently and has posted a 6-3-1-0 record in its last 10 games. Liam Pecararo has been magnificent this season with 38 points (19G-19A) in 28 games, including points in his last 22 games with Greenville. Rookie Brett Kemp has produced big numbers as well with 27 points (10G-17A) in 20 games. Goaltender John Lethemon has won six of his last seven starts and owns a 7-7-1-2 record with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Last Time Out

Atlanta fell 5-3 to the Toledo Walleye on the road last Saturday. Mike Turner and Elijah Vilio both scored goals in the third period as part of a Gladiators comeback, but Toledo bagged an empty-netter to seal the game. Goaltender Chris Nell recorded a season-high 38 saves.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators took down the Swamp Rabbits 3-2 on Jan. 9 in Greenville in the two clubs' last meeting. Tim Davison tabbed a goal and an assist for Atlanta, while Gabe Guertler and Kameron Kielly each scored third-period goals to boost Atlanta.

The Ma-Shin

Following his ECHL debut on Feb. 2, Sanghoon Shin has etched points in four straight games, including two multi-assist performances. The 28-year-old tabbed two helpers on Feb. 6 against Norfolk, and then again on Feb. 12 at Toledo. Just two weeks into his ECHL career, Shin has posted six points (2G-4A) in a mere five games. The Seoul, South Korea native led the Asia League with 22 goals during the 2019-20 campaign.

Murdaca Rejoins Glads

The Gladiators re-signed goaltender Joe Murdaca on Feb. 14. Murdaca appeared in just one previous game with Atlanta and recorded a win on Jan. 2 against Florida. Following his lone Gladiators appearance, Murdaca was loaned to the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL. The 6-foot-3 netminder won both his games with Abbotsford and recorded a 2.50 goals-against average with an .865 save percentage. Murdaca owns a 2-1-0-0 record in the ECHL this season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Power Play Coming to Life

Atlanta's power play has started to heat up over the last two weeks. The Glads have scored power-play goals in their last five games, including Elijah Vilio's 5-on-3 goal against Toledo last Saturday. Over the last five games, Atlanta's power play is clicking at a 27.8% conversion rate. The Glads' still have the second-worst power play in the ECHL overall at 14.9%, but that figure has ticked up from around 10% where it had been for most of the season.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

