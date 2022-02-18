Pair of Colton's on Display in 2-1 Shootout Win over Mavericks

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (28-18-3) were helped by goaltending from Colton Point and the clincher by Colton Kehler in the fifth round of a 2-1 shootout win over the Kansas City Mavericks (22-24-3) on Friday night from Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads and Mavericks played at a blistering pace in the first period, and after a slow start to attempts the Steelheads pressed forward and garnered the first strike. Forward Zach Walker (18:29 1st) followed up his own attempt with a rebound put back for the 1-0 lead. That pace continued through a scoreless second period and early through the third, however the Mavericks found the tying goal while 4-on-4 to force overtime, 1-1. After a scoreless extra frame, forward Luc Brown (1st Round) opened the scoring in a 1-for-1 opening round of the shootout and forward Colton Kehler (5th Round) finished off the night with the clincher in the 2-1 shootout win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Kelher (shootout-winner)

2. KC - Nick Pastujov (game-tying goal)

3. IDH - Colton Point (Win, 28-29 saved, 4-5 in SO)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 1 goal allowed, four-straight shootout stops

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Zach Walker: Walker extended his scoring run with another goal, now marking back-to-back games with tallies as well as a three-game point streak (2-2-4).

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt added an assist to the opening tally for his own three-game point streak (2-3-5). Tugnutt owns 16 points (5-11-16) this season with nine of those coming in the last 13 games.

- Colton Point: Point put on another show with a strong performance, halting 28 of 29 shots and four of five in the shootout for his seventh win of the season. The Steelheads are 5-1-2 in the last eight starts for Point.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads rebounded for their second shootout win in three attempts on the season after falling in a shootout during their first chance against the Mavericks on the road. That win helped the Steelheads continue their strong run of points, boasting points in 10 of their last 12 games since January 26 with an 8-2-2-0 record as well as points in four of five games. More impressively, the Steelheads have been able to split their road attempts in their last seven games with a 3-3-1 record and seven of a possible 14 points. The Steelheads start a nine-of-12 road stretch with a split in two games.

ATTENDANCE: 3,607

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game Midwestern road swing on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:05 p.m. MT against the Kansas City Mavericks from Cable Dahmer Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

