Pair of Colton's on Display in 2-1 Shootout Win over Mavericks
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (28-18-3) were helped by goaltending from Colton Point and the clincher by Colton Kehler in the fifth round of a 2-1 shootout win over the Kansas City Mavericks (22-24-3) on Friday night from Cable Dahmer Arena.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads and Mavericks played at a blistering pace in the first period, and after a slow start to attempts the Steelheads pressed forward and garnered the first strike. Forward Zach Walker (18:29 1st) followed up his own attempt with a rebound put back for the 1-0 lead. That pace continued through a scoreless second period and early through the third, however the Mavericks found the tying goal while 4-on-4 to force overtime, 1-1. After a scoreless extra frame, forward Luc Brown (1st Round) opened the scoring in a 1-for-1 opening round of the shootout and forward Colton Kehler (5th Round) finished off the night with the clincher in the 2-1 shootout win.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. IDH - Colton Kelher (shootout-winner)
2. KC - Nick Pastujov (game-tying goal)
3. IDH - Colton Point (Win, 28-29 saved, 4-5 in SO)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Colton Point (G) - 1 goal allowed, four-straight shootout stops
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Zach Walker: Walker extended his scoring run with another goal, now marking back-to-back games with tallies as well as a three-game point streak (2-2-4).
- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt added an assist to the opening tally for his own three-game point streak (2-3-5). Tugnutt owns 16 points (5-11-16) this season with nine of those coming in the last 13 games.
- Colton Point: Point put on another show with a strong performance, halting 28 of 29 shots and four of five in the shootout for his seventh win of the season. The Steelheads are 5-1-2 in the last eight starts for Point.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads rebounded for their second shootout win in three attempts on the season after falling in a shootout during their first chance against the Mavericks on the road. That win helped the Steelheads continue their strong run of points, boasting points in 10 of their last 12 games since January 26 with an 8-2-2-0 record as well as points in four of five games. More impressively, the Steelheads have been able to split their road attempts in their last seven games with a 3-3-1 record and seven of a possible 14 points. The Steelheads start a nine-of-12 road stretch with a split in two games.
ATTENDANCE: 3,607
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads continue their three-game Midwestern road swing on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:05 p.m. MT against the Kansas City Mavericks from Cable Dahmer Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022
- Walleye Cruise to 6-3 Road Win over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Houser Returns from NHL to Help 'Clones Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Blades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pair of Colton's on Display in 2-1 Shootout Win over Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Ricci Scores, But Solar Bears Fall to Fuel, 4-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Fall in Shootout, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Fall to Cincinnati on the Road Friday Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Take Bite out of Stingrays in OT - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Stunned by Growlers in Third Period Surge - Maine Mariners
- Nell Shuts out Greenville on the Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Beat the Mariners 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Triumph in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders March Past K-Wings, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Third Period Explosion Propels Indy over Orlando - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Opener vs Worcester - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Shane Kuzmeski - Utah Grizzlies
- McAuley Returns from Hershey, Aksiantsiuk Reassigned to Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Rinaldi Signs PTO with AHL Tucson - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- Bradley and Miner Return to Grizz - Utah Grizzlies
- Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Set for Solar Bears Food Festival on Saturday, February 19 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glens Falls Plays Host to the Lions Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 18, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Renews Rivalry with Allen Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Kick off Three-Game Series against Greenville Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Look to Sting the Rays - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Road Trip Heads South to Wichita - Allen Americans
- Houser Back from AHL, NHL - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Icemen Earn First Win at Orlando; Snap 23-Game Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears' 23-Game Home Win Streak against Icemen Snapped in 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Pair of Colton's on Display in 2-1 Shootout Win over Mavericks
- McAuley Returns from Hershey, Aksiantsiuk Reassigned to Texas
- Frederic Letourneau Recipient of ECHL's Bellevue University Scholarship
- Steelheads Beaten by Bad Bounces in 3-2 Loss to Thunder
- Steelheads Weekly - February 14, 2022