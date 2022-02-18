Growlers Beat the Mariners 4-3
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to five games in an exciting fashion as they beat the Maine Mariners 4-3 with a late-game comeback in Portland, Maine Friday evening.
The Growlers opened the scoring when Ryan Chyzoski tucked home a backhand shot from the hash marks, beating Maine goaltender Callum Booth 10 minutes and 24 seconds into the first period. The Growlers entered the dressing room with the 1-0 lead.
The second period was all Mariners as they potted three straight goals from Conner Bleackley, Tyler Hinam, and Brendan Soucie.
While the Mariners dominated the second period, it was a different story in the latter half of the third period. Zach O'Brien cut the Mariners lead in half 11 minutes into the final frame as the Growlers kept the pressure on the squad from Maine. Noel Hoefenmayer tied the game with 2 minutes left in the game just as Growlers goalie Evan Cormier was heading to the bench for an extra attacker. With just 42 seconds remaining in the period, Zach O'Brien shoveled in his second of the game to register the late period game-winning goal.
Quick Hits
Evan Cormier stopped 36 of 39 shots for the victory.
Former Growlers Brendan Soucie scored for the Mariners.
The Growlers have won 5 straight games, all against the Mariners.
Three Stars
1. NFL - Z. O'Brien
2. NFL - B. Finkelstein
3. MNE - M. Kim
