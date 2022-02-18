Houser Returns from NHL to Help 'Clones Win

Cincinnati, OH- Michael Houser made 27 saves in his return from the Buffalo Sabres, helping guide the Cyclones to a 5-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers inside Heritage Bank Center Friday night.

Cincinnati has picked up wins in two of its last three games and improves to 25-20-2-0 on the season.

- The Cyclones cashed in on two late period goals coming in the first. Zack Andrusiak got the opening tally when Jesse Schultz pulled a face-off back to the winger. Andrusiak flicked a shot over the blocker of Tulsa goaltender Ryan Ruck for the lead 16:01 into the game. Andrusiak was awarded a penalty shot less than a minute later after being hauled down on a breakaway, but was denied by Ruck.

- Brandon Yeamans added on 81 seconds later, twirling a goal from the left wing past a sprawled out-Ruck for the 2-0 advantage and his first professional goal.

- Tulsa cut into the deficit when ECHL leading goal scorer Dylan Sadowy knocked in a rebound 4:52 into the second. The Oiler received a power play later in the period, but fumbled the puck at the blue line, giving Lincoln Griffin the opportunity to race away for a breakaway against newly inserted goaltender Daniel Mannella, who played the final two periods for the Oilers. Mannella was deked out by Griffin, who tucked home his team leading-17th goal of the season. Tulsa would still score on the power play over a minute after Griffin's tally to stay within one.

- Cincinnati netted a pair of third period goals to put the game on ice. Schultz buried a rebound 12:21 in to make it 4-2, while Matt McLeod followed by tipping a puck through on a Jack Van Boekel point shot to post the 5-2 final. The Oilers were also a forded a penalty shot while still down by two, but Jack Doremus was denied on a blocker save by Houser, who finished the night with 27 stops.

- Including his two games with the Sabres in January, Houser has now won three straight games. He picked up his second win with the Cyclones this season in what was his first appearance with the club in 105 days.

Toledo returns to The Queen City for their final meeting with the Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center this Sunday afternoon.

