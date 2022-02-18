Houser Back from AHL, NHL

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - Goaltender Michael Houser has been reassigned to the Cyclones from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Houser will join the Cyclones immediately and is expected to be available for the team's next game Friday night against Tulsa.

Houser, 29, became the 26th Cyclones player to advance to the NHL a year ago, and did so again with the Buffalo Sabres this season. After being recalled to Rochester on November 8th, the Youngstown, Ohio native took the crease for 11games with the Americans before getting a two game stint in Buffalo, earning himself an NHL contract.

Houser went 2-0 with the Sabres, defeating both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the process. He gave up just four goals on 77 shots faced. After playing in four games for Buffalo a season ago, Houser is now 4-2-0 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in his NHL career.

Michael began the year in Cincinnati, starting three games and going 1-2-0 with the Cyclones, before posting a 5-4-0 record with Rochester from November through January.

"We're getting back a proven goaltender who has found success at every level, from the NHL down to the ECHL," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "Michael is a consummate professional both on and off the ice. He prepares for every day like players in the NHL do, and we're incredibly fortunate to have him wearing a Cyclones jersey again."

Houser is in his sixth season with the Cyclones. He holds the franchise record for wins (90) and games as a goaltender (152). Over the course of his ECHL career, Houser has gone 128-59-17-5 with 11 shutouts. His last game with the 'Clones was November 5, 2021.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.