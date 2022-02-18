Game Notes: at Norfolk

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #50 at Norfolk

2/18/22 | Norfolk Scope | 7:30 P.M. EST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush exploded for four goals in the second period to take control of the game and withstood a late surge as they beat the Norfolk Admirals, 5-4, Wednesday night at Norfolk Scope. Alec Butcher had three assists and Logan Nelson, Brett Van Os and Stephen Baylis each had a goal and an assist.

NEW GUYS: Rapid City made a trade on Wednesday, sending Ryan Valentini and future considerations to the Indy Fuel in exchange for winger Keegan Iverson and defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Iverson and Zuhlsdorf each made their Rapid City debut on Wednesday, with Iverson tallying an assist and Zuhlsdorf firing four shots on goal.

THE VERY FIRST TIME: The three games between the Rush and Admirals this week are the first meetings between the two clubs in franchise history. The Admirals have been members of the ECHL since the 2015-16 season and the Rush entered the league in the 2014-15 season. Rapid City and Norfolk are separated by roughly 1,800 miles.

WORKING FROM BEHIND: Rapid City trailed, 1-0, at the first intermission during Wednesday's 5-4 win over Norfolk. This continued a recent trend as the Rush have not scored the game's first goal in their last seven games. The Rush last scored first in a 4-3 win over Tulsa on January 28. In those seven games, Rapid City is 3-3-1-0 and this season the Rush are 9-15-2-0 when their opponent scores first.

GOALS IN BUNCHES: The Rush matched a season-high for goals in a period on Wednesday by scoring four in the second. It was the fourth time this season the Rush had hung four goals in a period, the second straight game, and third time in their past five games they have done so.

HARRISON RETURNS: Rapid City defenseman Chase Harrison was activated off injured reserve on Friday morning. Harrison was first placed on IR on December 27 and has missed the last 23 Rush games. He has played 24 games for Rapid City and has three goals and five assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush went 2-for-5 on the power play on Wednesday, their second consecutive game with two power play goals. Rapid City has multiple power play goals in three of its past five games...the Rush have a better record when being outshot by an opponent (14-10-3-0) than when outshooting an opponent (9-9-1-2). Stephen Baylis become the first Rapid City skater to score his 20th goal of the season on Wednesday. He is tied for sixth in the ECHL in goals...Logan Nelson recorded his team-leading 13th multi-point game of the season on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: The Rush and the Admirals finish out their week with one another on Saturday night. Puck drop at Norfolk Scope is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.