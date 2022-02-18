Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Shane Kuzmeski
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have claimed defenseman Shane Kuzmeski off waivers from the Iowa Heartlanders.
Kuzmeski attended Clarkson University for 4 seasons from 2016-2020, appearing in 82 games and scored 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists). Kuzmeski was named to ECAC Hockey All-Academic team in his senior season (2019-20). Last season he played in 31 games with the Wheeling Nailers and had 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists). This season he had 1 assist in 6 games with the Iowa Heartlanders.
Shane will wear number 11 for the Grizzlies, who host the Worcester Railers for a 3 game series on February 18-19 at 7:10 pm and Monday, February 21 at 1:10 pm, which is Sensory Inclusion Day. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
